Australia lose Inglis, Zampa for first India ODI

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and spinner Adam Zampa will miss Australia's first one-day international against India in Perth on Sunday, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.

Inglis has not recovered from a calf strain, while the other wicketkeeper in the original squad, Alex Carey, is scheduled to play a Sheffield Shield match as part of his preparations for the Ashes test series.

Josh Philippe has been brought into the squad to keep wickets in Perth.

Matt Kuhnemann also comes into the squad to replace spinner Zampa, who is missing the first of three ODIs against the Indian tourists for family reasons.

Cricket Australia said Carey will rejoin the squad for the second ODI in Adelaide on October 23, while Inglis is hoping to be fit to play the third match of the series at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday week.

