India bowl out West Indies for 248 and enforce follow-on

Alick Athanaze (41), Shai Hope (36) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) got starts but could not convert them into big knocks

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – West Indies were all out for 248 in reply to India's first innings total of 518-5 declared, conceding a lead of 270 on day three of the second and final test on Sunday.

Alick Athanaze (41), Shai Hope (36) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) got starts but could not convert them into big knocks.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav claimed 5-82 while Ravindra Jadeja (3-46) also impressed with the ball for India, who are chasing a 2-0 series sweep.

West Indies will come out to bat again after India decided to enforce follow-on.

When West Indies resumed on 140-4, the onus was on Shai Hope (36) to lead the tourists' fightback but after 30 minutes of lull, Kuldeep sparked a collapse.

Hope lost his off-stump while Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves fell lbw to Kuldeep.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Jomel Warrican but Pierre and Phillip refused to throw in the towel and could not be separated before lunch.