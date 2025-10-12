South Africa dismiss Pakistan for 378

Resuming at 313 for five, the Green Shirts lost remaining five wickets with the addition of just 65 runs. Agha top scored for Pakistan as he was dismissed for 93 runs. Rizwan fell for 75

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan were dismissed just before lunch break for 378 on the second day of the first cricket Test against South Africa here at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha started proceedings in the morning. Agha top scored for Pakistan as he was dismissed for 93 runs. Rizwan fell for 75. After their dismissal, the South African bowlers bundled the innigs as Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Hassan Ali went back without opening their account.

Senuran Muthusamy was the wrecker-in-chief who claimed six wickets conceding 117 runs in 32 overs.

On Sunday, Pakistan faced an early setback when opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for two runs on the third ball by Kagiso Rabada. Captain Shan Masood, batting at number three, and Imam-ul-Haq steadied the innings with responsible batting, both scoring half-centuries.

Shan Masood scored 76 before falling to Prenelan Subrayen, while Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 93 by Senuran Muthusamy, falling just seven runs short of a century. Former captain Babar Azam struggled again, managing only 23 runs, and Saud Shakeel was out for a duck, returning to the pavilion without scoring.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood said, “The stadium is newly renovated, so we don’t know how the pitch will behave. Playing against world champions South Africa is a great opportunity. We have two spinners who can bowl long spells.”

South African captain Aiden Markram said that two key players were unavailable, which will be felt, but the team has experience playing in such conditions.

In the first Test, 38-year-old Asif Afridi could not make his debut, while Sajid Khan returned to the side after recovering from viral fever.