Pakistan end day 1 at 313/5 against South Africa in first Test

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan have reached 313 for the loss of five wickets by the end of the first day’s play. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha would continue batting for the Green Shirts tomorrow.

Pakistan faced an early setback when opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for two runs on the third ball by Kagiso Rabada. Captain Shan Masood, batting at number three, and Imam-ul-Haq steadied the innings with responsible batting, both scoring half-centuries.

Shan Masood scored 76 before falling to Prenelan Subrayen, while Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 93 by Senuran Muthusamy, falling just seven runs short of a century. Former captain Babar Azam struggled again, managing only 23 runs, and Saud Shakeel was out for a duck, returning to the pavilion without scoring.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood said, “The stadium is newly renovated, so we don’t know how the pitch will behave. Playing against world champions South Africa is a great opportunity. We have two spinners who can bowl long spells.”

South African captain Aiden Markram said that two key players were unavailable, which will be felt, but the team has experience playing in such conditions.

In the first Test, 38-year-old Asif Afridi could not make his debut, while Sajid Khan returned to the side after recovering from viral fever.

Pakistan Squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan.

South Africa Squad:

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer.