Nashra Sandhu creates history as Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup

Nashra Sandhu became Pakistan’s highest Women’s World Cup wicket-taker with 20 wickets, surpassing Sana Mir and equaling Nida Dar’s ODI record.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) - Pakistani bowler Nashra Sandhu has made history in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

The Pakistani spinner delivered an exceptional performance on Wednesday during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match against Australia, taking three key wickets — dismissing Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Tahlia McGrath.

After her three-wicket spell against Australia, Nashra Sandhu became the Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in ICC Women’s World Cup history.

Nashra has now taken 20 wickets in 16 World Cup matches, surpassing the previous record held by former captain Sana Mir, who claimed 17 wickets in 18 matches.

Additionally, the left-arm spinner has equaled Nida Dar’s record, becoming Pakistan’s joint second-highest wicket-taker in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Both Nashra and Nida have taken 108 ODI wickets, but Nashra achieved the milestone in 78 matches, while Nida reached it in 112 matches.

