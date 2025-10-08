Australia set 222-run target for Pakistan in Women's World Cup

Pakistan face defending champions Australia in ICC Women’s World Cup today, seeking first win; familiarity with Colombo conditions may help.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) - Australia have set a target of 222 runs for Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

At one time, Australia were in deep trouble as their seven players were sent back to the pavilion at just 76 runs.

But thanks to centurion Beth Mooney, Australia were able to score 221.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against the defending champions.

The Green Shirts are still searching for their first victory and face the tough challenge of overcoming the mighty Kangaroos.

Familiarity with Colombo’s conditions could serve as a plus point for Pakistan.

During yesterday’s practice session, players focused on correcting their weaknesses, while the in-form Australian side aims to secure valuable points.

