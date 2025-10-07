Wasim Akram slams Indian media for using his photo as a 'Pakistani spy'

Indian media mistakenly used Wasim Akram’s photo for an arrested spy; the ex-captain slammed them, urging verification before sharing.

New Delhi (Web Desk) — Indian media mistakenly used former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram’s picture instead of a spy’s, prompting the legendary cricketer to criticise them strongly.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Wasim Akram slammed Indian media and social media users for assuming, without verification, that he was the spy arrested in Haryana — because the arrested man’s name was also Wasim Akram.

The incident occurred on October 2, when a YouTuber named Wasim Akram was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Police said he had been in contact with Pakistani agents for three years and was allegedly helping them obtain SIM cards.

In a video that went viral on social media platform X, 59-year-old Wasim Akram said, “You people are all over social media these days, so here’s a free piece of advice — always double-check before believing or sharing anything, no matter how famous the person is.”

He added, “A spy named Wasim Akram has been caught in the country, and news channels are showing my picture without any verification or balance, posting nonsense comments. Please don’t make your lives difficult for no reason — check first.”



— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 7, 2025