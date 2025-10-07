Pakistan's Sidra Ameen also makes it to list of ICC Women player of the month's nominations

(Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominations for the Women’s Player of the Month for September.

According to details, Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen, India’s Smriti Mandhana, and South Africa’s Tazmin Brits have been shortlisted for the award.

Smriti Mandhana earned the Player of the Series title during India’s home ODI series against Australia, while Sidra Ameen and Tazmin Brits delivered impressive performances in the Pakistan–South Africa ODI series.

Meanwhile, for the Men’s Player of the Month category, two Indian cricketers and one Zimbabwean have been nominated.

India’s Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav were nominated for their remarkable performances in the Asia Cup, while Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett earned his spot after scoring 497 runs in nine T20Is at an average of 55.22.