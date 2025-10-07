Labuschagne out as Renshaw returns to Australia squad for India ODIs

SYDNEY (AFP) – Australia batsman Matt Renshaw was given an international lifeline after more than two years in the wilderness Tuesday but Marnus Labuschagne was left out of both the ODI and T20 squads for the home series against India.

Renshaw, who last played a Test match in February 2023 – also against India – is in line for his ODI debut at the age of 29.

He has been in prolific form for Queensland and Australia A. He scored a century in the first match of the Sheffield Shield season and battered 248 runs in three one-day games for Australia A against Sri Lanka in July.

He was last selected for the Australian ODI squad in 2022, but never made the starting XI.

Renshaw's Queensland teammate Labuschagne was left out of both the ODI and T20 squads to play India in Australia, starting October 19.

Labuschagne scored 160 from 206 balls in the Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

That followed a brisk 130 from 118 balls for Queensland in their One-Day Cup opener against Victoria last month.

Chair of selectors George Bailey said there was a need to manage the players' workload ahead of a busy few months.

Australia host England in the Ashes from November 21, when Labuschagne will expect to return to the fold despite some lean international form.

"The majority of the T20 squad will remain together as it's an important period in the build towards the World Cup next year," said Bailey.

"However we are trying to strike a balance to ensure we simultaneously prepare certain individuals for the Test series ahead," he added.

Mitchell Starc, who last month announced his retirement from T20 cricket, is back for the ODIs.

Glenn Maxwell is still nursing a broken wrist and Cameron Green will continue his Test preparations with Western Australia after playing the ODI series against India.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitch Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.



Australia T20 squad: (first two games): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.