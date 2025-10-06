Two players released from Pakistan squad for South Africa series

Pakistan has trimmed its Test squad to 16 players ahead of the series against South Africa. Aamir Jamal and Faisal Akram were released. The first Test will be held in Lahore from 12-16 October.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan cricket team has made adjustments to its squad ahead of the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Fast bowler Aamir Jamal and spinner Faisal Akram have been released from the squad, reducing the total number of players to 16 from 18.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the 18-member squad for the series.

South Africa, champions of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, will take on Pakistan in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 12 to 16 October, while the second Test will be staged at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from 20 to 24 October.

The two-Test match series will be followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs to be played from 28 October to 8 November. The squad for the white-ball series will be announced in due course.

The players for the pre-series camp will undergo training under red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and NCA coaches later today till Wednesday, 8 October. The players who featured in the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup will join the squad on 4 October.

