Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against India in Women's World Cup 2025

“Our main goal is to play well. We will try to fulfil the spirit of the game,” says Fatima

(Web Desk) – Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Both captains did not shake hands during the toss.

Indian women started their campaign with a bang, beating Sri Lanka by 59 runs in their season opener. After being asked to bat first, the Indian team posted 269/8, courtesy of contributions from Pratika Rawal (37), Harleen Deol (48), Deepti Sharma (53), and Amanjot Kaur (57). For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera bagged a four-wicket haul.

Due to some rain interruptions, the match was reduced to 47 overs. However, India's clinical bowling led to the opposition being bundled out for 211, handing the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team a 59-run win via the DLS method.

On the other hand, Pakistan were coming off a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Bangladesh. The Women in Green faced a batting collapse and were bowled out for just 129 runs. The Nigar Sultana-led team clinched a comfortable win, thanks to Rubya Haider's unbeaten fifty.

Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium is known to favor batters, with many high-scoring matches played at the venue. However, fast bowlers can exploit some help early on, while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

Pakistan Women (PAK W)

Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

India Women (IND W)

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Earlier, Pakistan women's cricket captain Fatima Sana has said that her team is solely ‘focused’ on the “game”.

The highly anticipated clash between fierce rivals is likely to mirror the tensions witnessed during the recent Asia Cup, where India’s men’s team faced backlash for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Earlier this week, Indian media hinted at the possibility of another handshake snub, heightened drama, and political undertones.

During Pakistan captain Fatima’s pre-match press conference, the ICC Media Manager refrained the reporters from asking political questions and also about the handshake controversy.

Fatima, who was a part of the national team then, in response, reiterated Pakistan’s stance of fulfilling the spirit but stressed that their primary objective is to ‘stay focused’ on the game.