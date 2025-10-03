Bangladesh coach returns to work days after suffering minor stroke

COLOMBO (Web Desk) - Bangladesh women's coach Sarwar Imran attended the team's opening World Cup match against Pakistan on Thursday, despite having suffered a stroke on Monday. The Bangladesh team have been keen to stress that the stroke was "minor".

Imran, aged 66, had been discharged from hospital on Tuesday, the day after the stroke. He had attended team training on Wednesday and was at Bangladesh's seven-wicket win over Pakistan for the duration of that game. He was largely inside the dressing room through the course of the game, rather than in the dugout at the edge of the field.

Team manager SM Golam Faiyaz told ESPNcricinfo that Imran had returned so quickly following the stroke to better support the players. "He didn't want the players to be discouraged," Faiyaz said. "The doctor has said to keep an eye on him, and we are doing all that. But he's feeling better."

Having just won in Colombo - the southernmost venue of this World Cup - Bangladesh now fly to Guwahati - the northernmost venue - on a charter flight on Friday morning. Imran is expected to make that trip with the team. Their next match is against England on Tuesday.

