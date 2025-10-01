India beat Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup opener

India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup curtain-raiser on Tuesday.

Guwahati (India) (AFP) – A splendid all-round display saw India launch their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign on the front foot, brushing aside Sri Lanka by 59 runs in the curtain-raiser in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Half-centuries from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur steadied the ship as India posted a competitive 269 for eight in a contest reduced by rain to 47 overs a side.

Sri Lanka, chasing under lights, had a flying start at 82 for one in 15 overs, with skipper Chamari Athapaththu cutting and pulling anything loose in a rollicking 43 off 47 balls.

But once the spinners were tossed the ball, the wheels came off spectacularly.

The big breakthrough arrived when Deepti, on song with ball in hand, sent down a full delivery that skidded straight on to castle Athapaththu, leaving Sri Lanka’s middle order exposed once more and underlining their heavy reliance on the talismanic skipper.

India had their own jitters. At 124 for six they were staring down the barrel as veteran Inoka Ranaweera turned the game on its head. The 39-year-old left-arm spinner bowled an impeccable line prising out three wickets in an over.

Sri Lanka, however, let the initiative slip through butterfingers. Dropped catches proved costly as Deepti and Amanjot stitched together a game-changing stand of 103 off 99 balls for the seventh wicket, turning the tide India’s way.

Ranaweera, who finished with four for 46, was denied a maiden five-for and the best ever World Cup figures by a Sri Lankan due to poor fielding. She was guilty herself of grassing a return catch off Amanjot.

Amanjot top scored with 57 off 59 balls, striking five fours and a six with a strong bottom hand that sent the ball screaming down the ground. Deepti’s run a ball 53, her 16th ODI half-century, was included just three boundaries.

The all-rounder capped a memorable outing by overtaking Neetu David to become India’s second highest wicket taker with 143 scalps, behind only the legendary Jhulan Goswami’s towering 255.

“We lost back to back wickets and we needed to steady the innings," said Deepti was was named Player of the Match.

"(I'm) Happy to have done that. I'm used to batting under pressure and enjoyed the challenge today."

Sri Lanka, who missed the previous edition of the World Cup in 2022, never quite looked convincing and their brittle batting remains their Achilles’ heel.

The 13th Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, features the world’s top eight sides with the top four after the league stage set to contest the semi-finals.

More than 23,000 fans thronged the stands for the opener, testimony to the growing pull of the women’s game in the subcontinent.

Hosts India, ranked third behind Australia and England, will fancy their chances with the stakes higher than ever. The prize pot of $13.88 million represents a staggering 297 percent jump from the $3.5 million on offer at the last edition in New Zealand.

