PCB suspends NOCs for national players following Asia Cup loss

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) previously issued to national cricketers for participation in foreign leagues.

The decision comes after Pakistan was defeated by India in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

The official notification, issued by PCB's Chief Operating Officer Samir Ahmed, announced that the NOCs for participation in leagues like Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) have been put on hold.

Sources said the move will directly impact the top players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Faheem Ashraf.

Previously, these players were granted permission to feature in overseas leagues, but following the team's disappointing performance in the Asia Cup, the board has decided to reconsider its stance on their participation.

