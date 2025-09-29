Fatima Sana hopeful for semifinal spot in ICC Women World Cup 2025

COLOMBO (Web Desk) - Pakistani Women Cricket Team captain Fatima Sana has stated that her side will strive to follow their plans and secure a place in the semifinals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Fatima Sana said that training in Colombo has given the players a chance to adapt to the conditions, and she is very pleased with the energy and commitment shown by the players.

She added that the team has worked hard in the areas that needed improvement, and the results are becoming visible. Fatima emphasized that the World Cup is a huge platform, and their focus is on playing with determination.

The ICC Women’s World Cup will begin tomorrow in India, with all matches of the national team scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. Pakistan will play their first match against Bangladesh on October 2.

Seven-times champions Australia would once again be the team to beat in the Women's World Cup as eight teams prepare to battle it out for the trophy in India and Sri Lanka.

England have won four titles and New Zealand one while India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be bidding for their maiden crown.

Australia have a shot at cricket history when the Women's World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on September 30.

The tournament presents the defending champion Australians, who won three consecutive titles from 1978-1988, with the chance to become the first team in 36 years to win back-to-back women's one-day World Cups.

They have racked up 26 wins in 30 completed matches since their 2022 World Cup triumph but captain Alyssa Healy said there would be no complacency.

"I think there's genuinely seven other teams that have a really red-hot opportunity of winning this World Cup," Healy said at the Captains' Day event in Bengaluru on Friday.

"I'm not going to single anybody out. It's quite literally who can handle the pressure for the longest that's going to get the job done."

