England all-rounder Woakes announces international retirement

LONDON (Reuters) - England all-rounder Chris Woakes announced his international retirement on Monday after missing out on selection for the Ashes series starting in Australia in November.

Team director Rob Key said last week that the 36-year-old, who suffered a dislocated shoulder against India at The Oval last month, did not feature in plans for the future.

"The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," Woakes said in a statement on social media.

"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams.

"Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'Il look back on with the greatest pride."

He looked forward to continuing in county cricket and said he would explore franchise opportunities.