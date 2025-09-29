India refuse to accept Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

The Indian players were seen celebrating with the champions’ banner rather than the trophy.

DUBAI (Web Desk) - India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from the Asian Cricket Council president and Interior Minister of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi, after his side won the final against Pakistan on Sunday.

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the title decider to clinch the continental crown for the ninth time.

Following the close encounter, the post-match presentation proceedings were delayed until over an hour after the final ball was bowled. After nearly an hour the stage was set up with Naqvi and other dignitaries taking their place.

An official then removed the Asia Cup trophy from its place on a raised dais, and walked off the ground with it without explanation. The Pakistan team then emerged before the ceremony, conducted by Doull commenced.

Presenter Simon Doull announced that Naqvi would hand over the runners-up medals to the Pakistan players, but it was Bangladesh’s Aminul Islam who handed them over instead. Naqvi, however, handed over the runner-up cheque to Pakistan skipper Salman Agha.

Doull then announced that the Indian players had refused to collect their medals and the trophy, abruptly bringing an end to the presentation festivities.

The Indian players were seen celebrating with the champions’ banner rather than the trophy after the ceremony concluded.

Multiple news reports ahead of the game had stated that the Indian team would refuse to take the trophy from the Pakistan board’s head.

Earlier in the tournament, India had refused post-match handshakes with Pakistan players. Suryakumar also opted not to greet Salman at the toss. Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh continued the trend of skipping the customary post match handshakes as well after the final.

