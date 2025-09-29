'Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation,' Naqvi rebukes India PM

If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi hit out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for politicizing sports.

His response comes after the Indian PM shared a controversial tweet after his side won final of the Asia Cup against Pakistan.

Setting the record straight, Mohsin Naqvi wrote: “If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite that truth”.

He further stated, “Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game”.

Earlier, after winning the Asia Cup, the Indian cricket team refused to receive the trophy from the ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

The BCCI formally informed the ACC about not accepting the trophy, after which the trophy was called back from the field.

