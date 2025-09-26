Sri Lanka win toss, elect to field against India in T20 Asia Cup

India has qualified for the final after defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first against India in the last Super Four match of the T20 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka invited Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav to bat first. India made two changes to their playing XI, replacing Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube with Arshdeep Singh and Shreshith Rana. Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in Liyanage for Karunaratne.

India has qualified for the final after defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh in their Super Four matches. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, having lost to Pakistan and Bangladesh, has been eliminated from the tournament.

The final will be played between Pakistan and India on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.