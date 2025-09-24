Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed surges towards top spot in T20I rankings

(Dunya News) – Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has reached closer to top spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings charts following his spectacular performance in the United Arab Emirates amid ongoing Asia Cup 2025

Following an 11-place jump last week, Abrar moved up by 12 spots, and is now within distance of the pole position, currently sitting at No.4 with 703 rating points.

Abrar was at his very best during Pakistan's group stage fixture against the UAE, picking two wickets for just 13 runs, before an indifferent outing in a loss against India (1/42).

However, the leg-spinner regained his composure and delivered an exceptional spell of 1/8 against Sri Lanka. This helped Pakistan to a win, and brought their Asia Cup campaign right on track.

Despite going wicketless in the outing against Pakistan, the spinner bowled an economical spell of 0/25 that helped control the scoring rate.

And after a temporary dip in form, which saw him lose four ranking positions last week, Bangladesh’s seasoned T20I pacer Mustafizur Rahman is back in top 10 courtesy a six-place jump. The left-arm pacer has nabbed six wickets at an average of eight in his last two outings in the tournament.

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf jumped nine places to reach 28) and India’s Hardik Pandya moved up by six places to 60).

Among the batters, India opener Abhishek Sharma made rating points gains while retaining his place as the No.1 ranked T20I batter.

Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed a 58 off 45 to get Pakistan going in the same game, jumped 31 spots to reach 24th place. Hussain Talat who guided Pakistan to a win against Sri Lanka with a composed innings, jumped an astronomical 1474 spots to become the joint 234th placed in the men’s T20I batter rankings.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who has impressed with his control with the ball in the ongoing continental tournament, jumped 12 places in the ICC Men’s T20I All-rounder Rankings, to become equal 39th.

