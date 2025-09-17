Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan bat first against UAE in Dubai clash

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Asia Cup T20 clash with the United Arab Emirates in Dubai began an hour late following tensions carried over from Sunday’s encounter with India.

The match was originally scheduled to start at 19:30 PST but was delayed as the Pakistan team remained at their hotel while discussions with organisers continued. They eventually departed for the Dubai International Stadium just 30 minutes before the toss.

The UAE captain, after winning the toss, elected to field first, stating his side would attempt to dismiss Pakistan for a low total. Pakistan captain Salman Agha confirmed two changes to the line-up, with Khushdil Shah and Haris Rauf drafted into the team for this crucial fixture.

Referee controversy

The delay stemmed from Pakistan’s objection to match referee Andy Pycroft, after he allegedly instructed their captain not to shake hands with India’s skipper before Sunday’s high-profile clash.

Pycroft later apologised to the Pakistan coach and team manager but has remained in his role for the tournament. Pakistan Cricket Board chair Mohsin Naqvi also conferred with former board chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi ahead of the match.

Organisers eventually confirmed play would begin at 20:30 PST. With Pakistan needing victory to keep their Asia Cup hopes alive, a win over the UAE would set up another clash with India on Sunday in Dubai in the Super Four stage.