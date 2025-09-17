PCB stands firm, calls on ICC to remove Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup

PCB has sent another letter to the ICC after its demand was not accepted

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The controversy surrounding match referee Andy Pycroft in the Asia Cup T20I has intensified, and following Pakistan's firm stance, the ICC (International Cricket Council) has no option left but to remove him.

According to sources, the PCB has sent another letter to the ICC after its demand to change the match referee was not accepted. In its reply, the PCB maintained a firm stance and rejected the decision not to take action against match referee Andy Pycroft.

Sources revealed that in the letter, Pakistan refused to play any match overseen by Andy Pycroft, and made it clear that it would stick to its stance of boycotting if the demand is not met.

Sources said Pakistan also dismissed the ICC’s inquiry into the controversial umpiring as merely a formality, stating that not all aspects were examined and relevant individuals were not even contacted.

Pakistan has emphasized the need to address all its concerns and stated it would only agree to play after “an official announcement confirming that all concerns have been resolved and the demand accepted.”

PCB sources say that following Pakistan’s strong stance, the ICC is now facing increased pressure, and an official announcement regarding the match referee is expected soon.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has replaced match referee Andy Pycroft after Pakistan raised a strong objection.