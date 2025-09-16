Pakistan to play UAE as ICC replaces Asia Cup match referee

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has replaced match referee Andy Pycroft after Pakistan raised a strong objection.

The decision clears the way for Pakistan to play their scheduled Asia Cup fixture against the UAE tomorrow.

According to sources, the matter of the referee has been resolved, ending days of uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the tournament. Pakistan had earlier threatened to withdraw from the remaining Asia Cup matches if its demand was not accepted.

Pakistan-India match controversy

The protest followed incidents during the Pakistan–India match held on 14 September. At the toss, referee Andy Pycroft told Pakistan captain Salman Agha that no handshake would take place. Beforehand, he had instructed Pakistan’s media manager not to allow this exchange to be recorded.

Following the game, team manager Naveed Akram Cheema raised formal concerns with tournament director Andrew Russell. Russell reportedly responded that the directive had come from the Indian cricket board, later adding that it was actually guidance from the Indian government.

Earlier, an Indian cricket website had claimed that the ICC had rejected Pakistan’s request to remove Pycroft. However, the governing body has now confirmed that the change has been implemented.

Pakistan will therefore continue its Asia Cup campaign and take on the UAE in line with the original schedule.