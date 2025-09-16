Pakistan cancel Dubai press conference ahead of UAE clash in Asia Cup

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan cricket team’s scheduled press conference in Dubai was cancelled on Tuesday evening, team sources confirmed.

The players were due to address the media at 7:30pm, but the briefing was called off without further explanation.

Sources said the team will still hold its training session at 9pm as per the original schedule. However, they added that if circumstances change, the practice session could also be cancelled. Pakistan are set to face the United Arab Emirates in their Asia Cup fixture tomorrow.

Tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have heightened after the global governing body refused Pakistan’s demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup. According to sources, the ICC has formally informed the PCB of its decision, rejecting the request to replace the referee.

ICC rejects Pakistan's request to remove Andy Pycroft as Asia Cup match referee

The PCB had raised objections to Pycroft officiating, particularly in the high-profile Pakistan–India clash, but the appeal was dismissed.

Following the rejection, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to consult senior government officials today to decide on the next course of action. Sources revealed that the board will soon issue a formal statement on its stance regarding the Asia Cup.

The PCB is also preparing to release its position on the ICC’s decision in relation to the Pakistan–India match. A final announcement from the board is expected in the coming hours.

According to insiders, if Pakistan’s demands are not met, the team could even withdraw from the Asia Cup.