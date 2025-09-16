ICC rejects Pakistan's request to remove Andy Pycroft as Asia Cup match referee

PCB has been formally informed of the decision.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected Pakistan’s request to remove Andy Pycroft as match referee for the Asia Cup, according to media reports.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been formally informed of the decision.

An Indian media outlet claimed that the ICC also dismissed Pakistan’s stance that Pycroft acted under pressure from the Indian team. It was reported that an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) official present on the ground had advised Pycroft regarding the “no handshake” matter.

Reports further suggest that instead of removing Pycroft from the entire Asia Cup, the ICC is considering excluding him only from Pakistan’s fixtures. In such matches, former West Indies cricketer Richie Richardson is likely to be appointed as match referee.

Yesterday, Pakistan issued a strong warning that it will not play further matches in the Asia Cup 2025 unless match referee Andy Pycroft is removed.

The move came after controversy during the high-voltage fixture against India in Dubai, where Pakistan protested the referee’s conduct.

The PCB wrote formally to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), arguing that Pycroft’s actions violated the spirit of the game and the ICC Code of Conduct.