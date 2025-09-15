No Asia Cup matches without match referee removal, Pakistan warns ICC

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has issued a strong warning that it will not play further matches in the Asia Cup 2025 unless match referee Andy Pycroft is removed.

The move comes after controversy during the high-voltage fixture against India in Dubai, where Pakistan protested the referee’s conduct.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written formally to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), arguing that Pycroft’s actions violated the spirit of the game and the ICC Code of Conduct.

PCB stance

Sources confirmed that PCB has communicated to ICC and the tournament director that Pakistan will not continue in the event without a change of referee. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also expressed regret over the incident, stressing that the referee’s conduct was against the spirit of cricket. The board has demanded Pycroft’s immediate removal, pointing out that his decision to prevent both captains from shaking hands after the toss was a breach of sportsmanship traditions.

The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup. — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) September 15, 2025

In addition, PCB suspended its Director of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, over delayed response in drafting the protest letter. Mohsin Naqvi wrote on social media that for him, nothing is above the dignity and honour of Pakistan.

Players’ reactions

Former cricketers also weighed in. Ex-Test opener Taufeeq Umar criticised India’s conduct, urging the team to show sportsmanship, while fast bowler Mohammad Irfan said politics should not be brought into cricket. Both urged ICC to take strict action.

Pakistan vs India match

On the field, India handed a 7-wicket defeat Pakistan in their group-stage encounter at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Pakistan managed 127 for nine in 20 overs, with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s unbeaten 33 off 16 balls providing late fireworks. India chased the target comfortably in 15.5 overs, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma scored 31 each. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub picked up all three Indian wickets.