Sri Lanka edge Hong Kong by four wickets in Asia Cup clash

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Sri Lanka registered a four-wicket victory over Hong Kong in the eighth match of the T20 Asia Cup 2025, played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Hong Kong, after being sent in to bat first, posted a competitive 149 for 4 in their 20 overs. Sri Lanka, powered by Pathum Nissanka’s half-century, successfully chased the target in 18.5 overs with six wickets down.

Sri Lanka edged past the line in Dubai, thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s knock and timely fireworks from the lower order #SLvHK #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/CIlXxnl9uC — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 15, 2025

Nissanka struck a composed 68 runs to set the foundation for Sri Lanka’s pursuit. Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga added valuable 20 runs each, while other contributions ensured Sri Lanka crossed the line with relative ease.

Earlier, Hong Kong built their innings around opener Nizakat Khan, who remained unbeaten on 52. Anshy Rath played a fluent knock of 48, with Zeeshan Ali adding 23. Captain Yasim Murtaza managed just 5, while Babar Hayat fell for 4. Aizaz Khan was not out on 4 at the end.

Sri Lanka’s bowling was led by Dushmantha Chameera, who claimed 2 wickets. Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with a wicket each, restricting Hong Kong from accelerating in the final overs despite a steady platform.

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Abu Dhabi