Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Sri Lanka started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in match five of the tournament at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

The Charith Asalanka-led side chased down their target with four balls to spare, after electing to bowl first earlier in the evening.

Bangladesh, who had come into the contest on the back of an opening win over Hong Kong, struggled to impose themselves with the bat against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack. Litton Das’s men set a modest total that never quite tested their opponents.

Toss and innings



Winning the toss proved crucial for Sri Lanka, who opted to field first under lights. Their seamers extracted early movement, while Wanindu Hasaranga provided control in the middle overs. Bangladesh’s batting lineup, which had impressed against Hong Kong, failed to replicate the same fluency, with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Despite contributions from Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das, the innings could not gather significant momentum, leaving Bangladesh defending a below-par score at a venue where first-innings totals have averaged above 160 this tournament.

Chase and finish

In reply, Sri Lanka’s batting order displayed composure. Pathum Nissanka anchored the innings, while Kusal Mendis added vital runs at the top. Captain Charith Asalanka steadied the chase in the middle overs before Dasun Shanaka and Kamindu Mendis closed out the contest.

The winning runs came in the final over, sealing a six-wicket triumph with four balls remaining. The result not only handed Sri Lanka their first win of the tournament but also reaffirmed their ability to bounce back after a difficult July series loss to Bangladesh.

This was the 21st T20 International between the two sides. Sri Lanka now lead the head-to-head 13-8, while in Asia Cup T20 contests, the record stands at 2-1 in their favour.

For Bangladesh, the defeat means qualification for the Super Four stage will depend heavily on their final group fixture. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will look to build on this momentum as they push for a place in the next round.

SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Liton Das (captain and wicketkeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.