UAE beat Oman by 42 runs in Asia Cup 2025 clash

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – The United Arab Emirates on Monday secured their first win in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 by defeating Oman by 42 runs in the seventh match of the tournament at Zayed International Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The match added a thrilling chapter to the competition as UAE produced a strong batting display followed by disciplined bowling.

After being put in to bat, UAE posted 172 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Muhammad Wasim top-scored with a commanding 69, while Alishan Sharafu played a vital supporting role with 51. Their partnership anchored the innings, ensuring a competitive target on the board.

Chasing 173 for victory, Oman faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 130 in 18.4 overs. The batting line-up struggled to gain momentum against the UAE attack, leaving them 42 runs short of the target.

For Oman, Jiten Ramanandi claimed two wickets, while Hasnain Shah and Same Srivastava took one apiece. However, their efforts could not prevent UAE from dominating both innings. The result leaves UAE back in contention as the Asia Cup progresses, while Oman continue their search for a first win.