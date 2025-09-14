Dubai Police issue advisory for Pakistan, India fans

DUBAI (Web Desk) - With the much-anticipated Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today), Dubai’s Events Security Committee (ESC) has urged fans to uphold sportsmanship and follow stadium rules.

Officials stressed that spectator conduct should reflect the UAE’s reputation for hosting world-class sporting events.

Full security preparedness

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the ESC, confirmed that specialised police units are fully prepared to secure all Asia Cup 2025 matches. He warned that any disruption to safety would be dealt with firmly and that legal measures would be taken to protect both fans and facilities.

Strict legal penalties

Citing the Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events, Al Mazrouei noted that offenders face tough penalties. Entering the pitch without authorisation or carrying banned items such as fireworks could result in one to three months in prison and fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000.

Acts of violence, throwing objects, or using racist or abusive language carry punishments of imprisonment and fines between Dh10,000 and Dh30,000.

Banned items

Prohibited items include fireworks, flammable substances, lasers, umbrellas, large cameras, selfie sticks, sharp objects, toxic substances, flags, banners, pets, remote-controlled devices, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and glass items.

Al Mazrouei stressed that such restrictions are in place to protect spectators, players, officials, and all attendees.