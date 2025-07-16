Pakistan Cricket Team reaches Bangladesh for T20I series

The 15-member squad is being led by Salman Ali Agha

DHAKA (Dunya News) - The Pakistan national cricket team reached Bangladesh for a three-match T20 International series.

The squad reached in two separate groups and will rest tomorrow ahead of the series.

The T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on July 20, with all three matches to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

As part of the tour arrangements, the first group of the Pakistan squad departed from Karachi last night via Dubai and included players Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, along with members of the support staff.

The team will begin training sessions after their day of rest, as preparations continue for the opening clash of the much-anticipated T20 series.

The 15-member squad is being led by Salman Ali Agha and features a mix of emerging and experienced players.

Muhammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan will serve as the designated wicketkeepers.

Mike Hesson will serve as the head coach for this tour, accompanied by Shane McDermott as fielding coach, Grant Luden as strength and conditioning coach, and Naveed Akram Cheema as team manager.

Following the Bangladesh series, the team will travel to the United States for a T20I series against the West Indies from August 1 to 4 in Florida.

Afterwards, Pakistan will face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from August 8 to 12 in Trinidad and Tobago.