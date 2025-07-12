Joe Root sets a record in test cricket and it's nothing to do with his batting

Root has 211 catches in the longest format

Sat, 12 Jul 2025 12:12:36 PKT

LONDON (AP) — England cricket star Joe Root isn’t only a batting great. He also holds a record in test cricket for catching after snaffling Karun Nair with a stunning one-handed grab in the third test against India at Lord’s on Friday.

Root has 211 catches in the longest format, the most for an outfielder after breaking a tie with retired India great Rahul Dravid.

Standing in his usual position at first slip, Root dropped to his left to make the one-handed catch just before the ball was going to hit the ground.

“It was just nice to catch one, there’s been plenty of drops in there,” Root said. “It was good to get things moving in the right direction for us.”

Already in this test, Root has made 104 for his national record-extending 37th test century, placing him fifth on the all-time list.