PCB announces 15-member squad for Top End T20 series

Irfan Khan Niazi will lead the Pakistan Shaheens in the tournament

Published On: Sat, 12 Jul 2025 09:37:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has announced a 15-member national squad for the upcoming Top End T20 series in Darwin, Australia, scheduled from August 14 to 24.

Irfan Khan Niazi will lead the Pakistan Shaheens in the tournament. The squad includes promising players such as Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, and Mehran Mumtaz.

Wicketkeeping duties will be handled by Khawaja Nafeh and Mohammad Ghazi Ghori. Other squad members include Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, and Yasir Khan.

The series aims to provide international exposure to emerging talent and is part of Pakistan’s broader development strategy for upcoming cricketers.