Haris Rauf ruled out of MLC 2025, likely to miss Bangladesh T20I series

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 11:56:46 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has been sidelined for the rest of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season after picking up a Grade 1 hamstring strain during San Francisco Unicorns’ recent win over the Texas Super Kings.

The franchise confirmed the development on social media, announcing that New Zealand pacer Ben Lister will replace Rauf for the remainder of the tournament.

"We're with you, Haris," the Unicorns posted. "Haris Rauf will miss the rest of #MLC2025 with a hamstring injury. Ben Lister joins the squad effective immediately."

Rauf was in top form before the injury, leading the wicket-takers’ chart with 17 wickets in 8 games at an economy of 9.08, playing a crucial role in Unicorns’ campaign.

The injury also puts Rauf in serious doubt for Pakistan’s T20I series against Bangladesh, starting later this month. While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to provide an official update, early signs suggest the 31-year-old may not recover in time.

Pakistan are scheduled to land in Dhaka on July 16, with the three-match T20I series kicking off on July 20 at Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The second and third matches will follow on July 22 and 24, respectively.

After the Bangladesh tour, Pakistan are set to face West Indies in August for a white-ball series featuring three T20Is and three ODIs.