Bangladesh fights back to level ODI series in Sri Lanka

Tanvir Islam’s maiden five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs

Sun, 06 Jul 2025 06:49:45 PKT

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Tanvir Islam’s maiden five-wicket haul and Parvez Hossain Emon’s maiden half-century helped Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the second one-day international on Saturday.

Bangladesh was out for 248 in the 46th over at R. Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka was cruising at 75-2 but reduced to 170-8, needing 79 more runs.

The ninth-wicket stand between Janith Liyanage and Dushmantha Chameera knocked off 58 runs but the pressure told in the end.

The series was at 1-1 with the decider on Tuesday in Pallekele.

Bangladesh lost their first wicket with the total on 10 when Tanzid Hasan (7) edged fast bowler Asitha Fernando to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

Emon and Najmul Hossain Shanto overcame the early loss of Tanzid Hasan with 63 runs for the second wicket. Shanto was out for 14 to Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka but Emon lasted for 67 off 69 deliveries until he failed to read a googly from leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Emon hit three sixes and six boundaries.

Towhid Hridoy’s 51 off 69, including only two boundaries, pushed Bangladesh and there were useful contributions from Tanzim Hasan Sakib (33 off 21), Jaker Ali (24) and Shamim Hossain (22).

Fernando took 4-35 and Hasaranga 3-60.

Chasing 249 to win, Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka failed again, lbw to Sakib for 5. Nissanka was in great form in the test series with two hundreds, but in the first ODI he went for a duck.

Kusal Mendis and Nishan Madushka shared 69 for the second wicket, and Mendis brought up his 34th ODI half-century in just 20 deliveries, the quickest at the venue.

He hit spinner Tanvir for 17 runs in the eighth over and four consecutive fours in the next over bowled by pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Tanvir came back strong in his next over having Madushka caught by Hridoy. He dismissed Kusal Mendis in his following over for 56 off 31 deliveries, including a six and nine boundaries.

Sri Lanka slumped to 132-6 in the 30th over, still needing more than 100 runs.

Liyanage gave the host hope while hitting 78 off 85 deliveries with two sixes and seven boundaries. But his partnership with No. 10 batter Chameera was always nervous.

Liyanage slammed left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for a straight six but next ball a slower ball deceived Liyanage and Mustafizur held a catch off his own bowling.

Tanvir returned 5-39 for Bangladesh.