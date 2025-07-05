In-focus

Shadab Khan undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Cricket

All-rounder begins rehab phase after injury

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan national cricket team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan has undergone successful shoulder surgery.

The star cricketer informed fans through social media that his surgery went well. “Alhamdulillah, the surgery was successful. Now begins the rehab phase,” he wrote.

 In his post shared on X, Shadab also requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

It’s worth noting that Shadab Khan has been sidelined due to injury and is expected to return to the national team in about 2 to 3 months. 

