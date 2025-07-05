Shadab Khan undergoes successful shoulder surgery
All-rounder begins rehab phase after injury
LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan national cricket team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan has undergone successful shoulder surgery.
The star cricketer informed fans through social media that his surgery went well. “Alhamdulillah, the surgery was successful. Now begins the rehab phase,” he wrote.
In his post shared on X, Shadab also requested fans to pray for his speedy recovery.
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 5, 2025
It’s worth noting that Shadab Khan has been sidelined due to injury and is expected to return to the national team in about 2 to 3 months.