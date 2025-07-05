Shanto axed as Bangladesh ring changes for Sri Lanka T20Is

Shanto found himself out of the squad following a string of poor performances in 2024

Published On: Sat, 05 Jul 2025 13:19:00 PKT

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Bangladesh have made five changes to their T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka, with former captain Najmul Hossain Shanto dropped from the lineup.

Shanto, who had already relinquished the T20I captaincy earlier this year, found himself completely out of the squad following a string of poor performances in 2024 — scoring just 18.84 across 21 matches, with only one fifty to his name. His 2023 numbers (average 31.14) offer a sharp contrast, underscoring his steep decline.

Taking his place is Mohammad Naim, a left-handed opener who has been in red-hot form in domestic cricket. Naim was the top scorer in both the BPL and NCL T20s, piling up 827 runs at a blistering strike rate of 140.40, with one century and six half-centuries.

Also returning to the squad are Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, both coming off injury layoffs. The duo recently featured in the first ODI against Sri Lanka and are expected to bolster the pace attack.

Mohammad Saifuddin is another notable inclusion. Out of squad since last year’s T20 World Cup, Saifuddin took a break in August but returned with impact — picking up 37 wickets across the BPL and DPL.

In the spin department, Nasum Ahmed replaces Tanvir Islam as selectors continue testing left-arm options in white-ball formats.

Shoriful Islam, despite a minor groin niggle sustained in May, has been retained in the squad.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled as follows:

• July 10 – Pallekele

• July 13 – Dambulla

• July 16 – Colombo

Bangladesh T20I Squad vs Sri Lanka:

Litton Das (captain & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.

In: Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin

Out: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Soumya Sarkar