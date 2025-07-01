Saadia Iqbal retains top spot in ICC Women's T20 bowling rankings

Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu has also made significant progress, entering the top 10

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The latest ICC Women’s T20 rankings have been released, with Pakistan's Saadia Iqbal maintaining her No.1 position in the bowling category, marking a continued high point for Pakistan’s women’s cricket.

In the bowling rankings, Australia’s Annabel Sutherland remains at second place, while India’s Deepti Sharma secures the third position.

Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu has also made significant progress, entering the top 10 and currently holding the 8th spot.

In the batting rankings, Australia’s Beth Mooney continues to dominate at No.1, followed by India’s Smriti Mandhana in third place. However, no Pakistani batter has made it into the top 10.

Among all-rounders, West Indies’ Hayley Matthews leads the chart, while Pakistan’s Fatima Sana holds the 13th position.