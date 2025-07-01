Strange exit: Nathan Lyon quits iconic role, still eyes Test glory

BARBADOS (Web Desk) – Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has officially passed on his symbolic role as the national cricket team’s song-master to Alex Carey, marking the end of a 12-year chapter while reaffirming his commitment to international cricket.

The ceremonial handover occurred in Barbados, where Lyon left a handwritten note in Carey’s hotel room following Day 2 of Australia’s ongoing tour. Lyon had held the team anthem responsibility since Mike Hussey passed it to him in 2013, leading the celebratory chant after 67 Test wins.

“It’s been one of the greatest honours of my career,” Lyon said. “It’s something I’ve taken seriously for over a decade, but it’s time someone else takes it forward.”

Lyon made it clear that the decision does not signal retirement, asserting his desire to continue playing. At 36, he remains focused on personal milestones, including winning series in India and England, and a return to the World Test Championship final.

Carey, who temporarily filled the role during the 2023 Ashes when Lyon was injured, has now been entrusted with the tradition permanently.

“I respect the way Alex handles himself on and off the field. It felt like the right time and the right person,” Lyon shared.

The spinner reflected on his journey with a sense of pride and purpose. “It’s not just a song. It’s about unity, sacrifice, and everything we fight for as a team.”