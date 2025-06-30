PCB names Azhar Mahmood acting red-ball coach of Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. He will hold the position until the end of his current coaching contract.

Azhar, a former international all-rounder and seasoned member of Pakistan’s coaching staff, steps into the role with a wealth of experience. Having previously served as the team’s assistant head coach, he has been instrumental in shaping strategic direction and player development within the setup.

His coaching credentials are further reinforced by a successful stint in the English county circuit, where he played a key role in securing two County Championship titles. His familiarity with red-ball cricket and tactical understanding of the longer format make him a fitting choice to lead Pakistan’s Test squad in this transitional period.

The PCB expressed confidence in Azhar’s ability to nurture discipline and performance in the red-ball setup, stating that his leadership is expected to bring continued growth and stability to Pakistan’s Test ambitions on the international stage.