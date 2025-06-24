Abbas–Kishan celebration in County Championship wins hearts across borders

Abbas dismissed Adam Lyth for a duck, what followed—a handshake and heartfelt hug from Ishan Kishan

NOTTINGHAM (Web Desk) - Pakistani pacer Mohammad Abbas and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan melted hearts with their warm celebration during a County Championship match for Nottinghamshire, offering a rare and beautiful display of India-Pakistan camaraderie on the cricket field.

The heartwarming moment came after Abbas dismissed Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth for a duck on Day 2. The ball found the edge and was safely caught by Kishan, who completed the dismissal with a clean take behind the stumps. What followed—a handshake and heartfelt hug—went viral on social media, drawing admiration from fans across both nations.

Nottinghamshire’s official social media handles shared the clip, calling it a "moment that transcends rivalry." Fans praised the spirit of county cricket and expressed joy at seeing players from archrival nations share respect and celebration.

“This is the true spirit of the game,” one user commented, while others hailed it as a “moment of unity” and “a rare joy in today’s divided times.”

On the performance front, Kishan also impressed with a fluent 87 off 98 balls in Nottinghamshire’s first innings, while Abbas finished with economical bowling figures of 1 for 19 in 10 overs, including four maidens.

Such instances of cross-border collaboration are rare, but not unprecedented in county cricket. The previous season saw India’s Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan play together for Sussex, with more Indo-Pak pairings anticipated this year.