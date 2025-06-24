Rishabh Pant makes history with twin centuries in England Test

He became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match

Tue, 24 Jun 2025

LEEDS (Web Desk) - India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant etched his name into the record books with twin centuries—134 and 118—in the first Test against England at Headingley Cricket Ground.

He became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match, and only the second in cricket history after Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower.

Pant’s 118 in the second innings came off 140 balls, laced with 15 boundaries and 3 sixes, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most impactful Test batters of this era.

With these knocks, Pant also overtook MS Dhoni for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, now boasting 8 centuries in 75 innings—compared to Dhoni’s 6 in 144 innings.

He now joins an elite list of Indian cricketers who have scored centuries in both innings of a Test, which includes legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli.

Pant’s phenomenal display has given India a strong edge in the ongoing five-match series opener.