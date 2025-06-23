Littod Das returns as Bangladesh unveil ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Also returning to the squad are Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Bangladesh have named a 16-man squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, with Litton Das making a comeback despite recent struggles in the 50-over format.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad on Monday, with chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain confirming that Litton’s recall was influenced by his leadership role in the T20 side, even though he managed just 35 runs in eight ODIs across recent tours of New Zealand and West Indies.

“He’s the T20 captain and needs time in the middle to rediscover his rhythm,” Ashraf said. “ODIs will give him that chance.”

Also returning to the squad are Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, and Tanvir Islam, who earned his first-ever ODI call-up after featuring in six T20Is.

Ashraf highlighted Naim’s solid form in the Dhaka Premier League, while Soumya Sarkar was left out to allow full recovery from recent injuries, including a finger fracture, back spasm, and ACL concerns.

With Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Nahid Rana all returning from injuries, the selectors have opted for five fast bowlers to better manage workloads.

“It’s about rotation and recovery. We want to keep our pace unit fresh and fit,” Ashraf explained.

The squad reflected a transitional phase for Bangladesh following the retirements of Mahmudullah (all formats) and Mushfiqur Rahim (ODIs) after their early exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The three ODIs are scheduled for July 2, 5, and 8. The first two matches will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, while the final match is set for Pallekele.

Bangladesh ODI Squad vs Sri Lanka:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.