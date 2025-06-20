Nissanka's 187 leads Sri Lanka fightback in first Bangladesh Test

Cricket Cricket Nissanka's 187 leads Sri Lanka fightback in first Bangladesh Test

Sri Lanka were 368-4 at the close of play on day three of first Test against Bangladesh.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 00:49:46 PKT

GALLE (AFP) - Pathum Nissanka's career-best 187 helped Sri Lanka finish the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in a strong position Thursday, only 127 runs off the Tigers' first innings score.

The 27-year-old opener anchored the Sri Lanka innings before they finished on 368-4 at the close of play, behind Bangladesh's 495.

He struck several key partnerships before he was bowled by Hasan Mahmud towards the end of the day's play.

Nissanka, who had been under pressure before the match with only one half-century in nine innings, hit 23 fours and a six in his marathon 256-ball innings.

Nissanka looked set for his maiden double-ton when he was bowled by Mahmud, who was bowling with the second new ball.

Kamindu Mendis (37) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (17) will take charge of Sri Lanka's first innings on the fourth day, with the Galle wicket still playing well for the batters.

Besides Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mominul Haque finished the third day with one wicket each in a largely uneventful session for Bangladesh's bowlers.

Nissanka lost his opening partner Lahiru Udara (29) early in the day to the slow left-arm orthodox bowling of Islam.

Dinesh Chandimal came in and took a solid 54 runs before he was removed by Hasan after an important 157-run partnership with Nissanka.

Veteran Angelo Matthews, walking out to bat in his farewell Test with a guard of honour from the opposition, hit 39 runs in a key cameo that took the hosts to 293 before he fell to Haque.

Earlier, the third day started with Sri Lanka wrapping up Bangladesh's innings in just three overs after their overnight score of 484-9.

Bangladesh's last man Nahid Rana feathered a short ball to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis as fast bowler Asitha Fernando completed a return of 4-86 from his 29.4 overs.

The visitors had been cruising at 458-4 on Wednesday before losing five wickets for 26 runs in the final hour of the rain-hit day two.

For the visitors, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (148) and Mushfiqur Rahim (163) hit solid centuries, with Litton Das (90) falling 10 short of a century to Milan Rathnayake.

Bangladesh's slide began when Fernando, generating reverse swing, trapped Rahim leg before, breaking a 149-run fifth-wicket stand with Das.

In the next over, debutant Tharindu Rathnayake struck as Das gloved a reverse sweep to the keeper to herald a collapse.

Rain and poor light restricted play to 61 overs on day two.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 495 all out (Najmul Hossain Shanto 148, Mushfiqur Rahim 163)

Sri Lanka: 368-4 (Pathum Nissanka 187, Dinesh Chandimal 54)

Toss: Bangladesh

