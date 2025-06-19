Top Pakistani stars including Shaheen, Babar and Rizwan join BBL

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Jun 2025 20:05:23 PKT

(Web Desk) – Several top Pakistani cricketers, including fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, along with Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan, have been signed by teams in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan were selected in the platinum category.

Shaheen was picked by Brisbane Heat, while Haris Rauf will once again represent Melbourne Stars. Mohammad Rizwan has been signed by Melbourne Renegades, and Shadab Khan joins Sydney Thunder.

Additionally, fast bowler Hasan Ali will play for Adelaide Strikers, while Pakistan’s young talent Hassan Khan has also been selected by the Melbourne Renegades.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam had signed a lucrative deal with BBL franchise Sydney Sixers. According to sources, Sydney Sixers pre-signed Babar by offering him more than the base price in the platinum category. He reportedly signed a contract worth around Rs100 million (approximately AUD 550,000).

Babar was picked in the platinum category, where the base price is around Rs 75 million.