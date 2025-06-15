ICC rejects India's bid to host next WTC final

Sun, 15 Jun 2025 09:40:18 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) request to host the next final of the World Test Championship (WTC), opting instead to continue with England as the host nation for the next three editions.

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, the ICC has decided that England will remain the venue for the WTC finals, citing commercial interests, logistical convenience, and historical continuity as key reasons. The decision will be formally ratified at the ICC's annual meeting scheduled in Singapore next month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already been informed about the decision, securing their role as host for the WTC finals in 2027, 2029, and 2031.

India had repeatedly urged the ICC to rotate the WTC final across different countries, but the ICC favored England, where conditions, infrastructure, and global time zones are considered ideal for marquee Test event.

The WTC was launched in 2019 with finals held every two years. The inaugural final in 2021 took place in Southampton, where New Zealand defeated India. In 2023, Australia beat India at The Oval in London.

The 2025 final was played at Lord’s between Australia and South Africa. Interestingly, while England has hosted all WTC finals to date, the team has yet to qualify for one.