PCB mulls tri-nation T20I series with Afghanistan, UAE ahead of Asia Cup

UAE has emerged as a strong contender to join and host the tournament

Thu, 12 Jun 2025 11:13:14 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly working to convert its upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan into a tri-nation tournament, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) likely to come on board as the third team and host.

Originally scheduled as a three-match bilateral series between Pakistan and Afghanistan in August, the revised proposal aims to provide competitive preparation ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup.

According to sources, the UAE has emerged as a strong contender to join and host the tournament, especially after their recent 2-1 T20I series win over Bangladesh, which further underscored their growth as a credible white-ball side.

The proposed tri-series is expected to simulate conditions similar to those of the upcoming Asia Cup—widely tipped to be held in the UAE—offering all three sides a strategic opportunity to fine-tune their combinations.

While formal confirmation is still pending, talks between the PCB, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) are reportedly at an advanced stage, with fixtures and venues to be finalised soon.

Meanwhile, Pakistan—following a commanding 3-0 T20I sweep over Bangladesh in Lahore—is also expected to tour Dhaka next month for a return short-format series, as proposed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

In August, a Salman Agha-led squad is scheduled to travel to the United States for a limited-overs series, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.