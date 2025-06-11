South Africa invite Australia to bat in WTC Final at Lord's

Bavuma confirmed a pace-heavy lineup with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen

Updated On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 14:11:33 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and invited Australia to bat first on a cloudy morning at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

South Africa and Australia announced their playing XIs for the high-stakes clash of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final set to begin today (Wednesday) at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed a pace-heavy lineup with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen, while Keshav Maharaj was named the sole specialist spinner.

Wiaan Mulder retains his place at No. 3 despite limited experience, with Bavuma citing confidence in his growth and temperament. The opening pair features Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, while the middle-order is anchored by Stubbs, Bedingham, and Verrynne.

Ngidi was picked ahead of Dane Paterson, a decision Bavuma called "one of the toughest", favoring Ngidi’s extra pace and experience at Lord’s.

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed Marnus Labuschagne will open alongside Usman Khawaja, with Sam Konstas missing out. Cummins cited Labuschagne’s experience and past success in English conditions as key factors.

Josh Hazlewood returns to the XI, edging out Scott Boland, who was described by Cummins as "unfortunate to miss out" despite consistent form.

All-rounder Cameron Green makes his Test return after a back injury, strengthening Australia's lower middle-order.

South Africa Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.