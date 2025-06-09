Salman Agha tipped to replace Rizwan, Shan as Pakistan's all-format captain

Salman has won the confidence of the selection committee, Mike Hesson and PCB Chairman Naqvi

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Major leadership changes appear imminent in Pakistan cricket, with reports suggesting that Salman Ali Agha is set to take over as the national team's all-format captain after Eid.

According to the reports, Salman has won the confidence of the selection committee, newly appointed white-ball coach Mike Hesson, and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Initially named T20I skipper for the Zimbabwe tour to rest Mohammad Rizwan, Salman has quickly emerged as a leading candidate to lead across formats.

“His clarity, calmness under pressure, and tactical leadership have impressed everyone, from the coach to the board chairman,” a source said. “There’s consensus that he should be given the reins in all formats.”

An official announcement is expected shortly after the Eid holidays.

Rizwan, Masood facing the chop

This potential move signals the likely end of Mohammad Rizwan’s tenure as ODI captain. Insiders pointed to his strained ties with influential PCB figure Aaqib Javed, particularly during Pakistan’s 3-0 series loss to New Zealand, as a key factor in his downfall.

Rizwan’s public criticism over his lack of input in team selections during that tour further weakened his position. The loss came on the heels of Pakistan’s early exit from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, hosted on home soil.

Meanwhile, Test skipper Shan Masood is also reportedly on his way out. Pakistan’s red-ball form under his captaincy has been dismal—losing 9 of 12 Tests since December 2023. The low point came in a historic 2-0 home series loss to Bangladesh, followed by a disappointing 1-1 draw against the West Indies.

Pakistan currently sit at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship standings, a sharp fall from their mid-table finishes in previous WTC cycles.

“Shan's leadership lacked spark, and his individual performances were underwhelming. Salman is expected to take over the red-ball side as well,” the source added.

What’s ahead for Pakistan

Pakistan's cricket calendar is packed in the coming months. They will play a T20I series in Bangladesh on July 20, 22, and 24, followed by ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in August.

In Tests, Pakistan will host South Africa for two matches in October. The 2025–27 WTC cycle will also see Pakistan hosting Sri Lanka and New Zealand, while away tours include visits to Bangladesh, West Indies, and England.