WTC final hype builds as captains pose with iconic Test mace

Team captains Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma took part in a photo session with the ICC Test mace

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 13:47:32 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) – The stage is set for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023–25, as defending champions Australia prepare to take on a resurgent South Africa at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 11.

In the build-up to the highly anticipated clash, team captains Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma took part in a photo session with the ICC Test mace on Sunday, marking the final phase of preparations at cricket’s most historic venue.

Both sides have been undergoing intensive training camps, with each squad packed with seasoned match-winners eager to claim the ultimate prize in red-ball cricket.

South Africa, currently leading the WTC standings with eight wins in 12 Tests, are entering the final with strong momentum. After a rocky start that included a drawn home series against India (1-1) and a 2-0 loss in New Zealand, the Proteas bounced back in style. They went on to defeat West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0), asserting dominance across multiple series.

A major boost for the side comes in the form of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s return, following his suspension due to a drug-related case. His comeback adds significant firepower to the South African pace attack.

Australia, sitting second in the standings with 13 wins from 19 Tests, have also been in formidable form. Their campaign featured series wins over Sri Lanka (2-0), India (3-1), and New Zealand (2-0), while the Ashes against England ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. They also notched up a comprehensive 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan and drew 1-1 with the West Indies.

As the cricketing world gears up for the Lord’s showdown, anticipation is high for a riveting contest between two evenly matched teams with rich Test legacies.

Squads for the WTC Final:

Australia:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.